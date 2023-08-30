Travis Scott is ready to get back on the road. Scott’s “Utopia” tour, announced earlier today on Instagram, his first trip since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy, will begin on October 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and run through the end of the year. Scott has understandably kept a relatively low profile since the concert that left 10 dead. But he has been busy in the last two months, releasing a new album, Utopia, and the omnibus film Circus Maximus. He was also cleared of all criminal liability for the deaths and injuries at his Houston-based festival, Astroworld. However, civil suits are still outstanding.



More than 500 lawsuits were filed over the deaths and injuries, reports AP, but n o one has faced criminal charges for the nightmare at Astroworld. Though some event workers acknowledged and reported safety concerns before the event, it’s still difficult to prove fault. For their part, performers Scott and Drake claimed that they did not observe any issues from the stage. In June, a Texas grand jury declined to indict Scott and five others as “no single individual is criminally responsible,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Scott’s dates include a stop in Texas for one show in Austin. Despite previous reporting that he would be hitting the stage in Houston, the city is not included in the current batch of dates. Earlier this month, ABC reported that Scott would be performing at Houston’s Toyota Center, much to the chagrin of the Houston Police Officers’ Union. “Only days after the release of a 1200-page report describing the tragic events that took place during his Astroworld Concert, we are advised just days later that there will be another,” the HPOU said. “This is outrageous, and the HPOU will be calling for all of our elected officials to stand up and say, Not in our city, not again!”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was more optimistic, saying that the Toyota Center and the city were “working together to ensure this concert’s safety, not unlike the thousands of concerts held at Toyota Center each year.” However, considering Scott hasn’t officially announced the date yet, it’s possible that he won’t be playing Houston after all.