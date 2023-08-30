Well, here are the candidates for The Golden Bachelor

Anna is a woman of the world. She has traveled to over 20 countries but is still looking for her travel partner for life. Anna has three daughters, and loves hiking and skiing with them. The adventurous matriarch is looking for a kind, confident, sensitive, and emotionally intelligent man with whom to share her life. When Anna isn’t spending time with her family, she loves foraging for mushrooms, and learning about new herbs and plants. She also loves to cook and is ready to prepare a gourmet dish for our Golden Bachelor. Gerry, I hope you’re hungry for love and a delicious meal!



Fun Facts:



● Anna spends her Sundays at the local farmer’s market.

● When Anna dives with sharks, she goes cageless.

● Anna loves anything dark chocolate – especially lava cakes!