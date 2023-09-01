Ulysses is a bit of a random choice as Edgar’s murderer. He barely knew the guy, after all. On the contrary, he should be grateful that Edgar convinced him to attend the wedding. That way, he reunited with his long-lost love, Vivian, and the rest of his family. So we get it: Why the hell would Ulysses kill him? And why is he among our top three suspects?

Well, the fact that he’s such a wild card is exactly what makes him a great choice. We’ve only scratched the surface of his personality and backstory. Who knows what he’s been up to in his world travels and what skills he picked up along the way? If he really believed Grace was his daughter, maybe he was motivated to kill Edgar for reasons we’ll find out in the finale. It would also be fun if Vivian and Ulysses decided to get rid of Feng (Ken Jeong) so they could finally be together. (Can you tell we want The Afterparty to have two killers this time? It’s just more fun that way.) And instead, they accidentally killed Edgar.

Plus, Ulysses isn’t close enough to anyone. If he turned out to be a vicious slaughterer or something, it wouldn’t be as gutting. Vivian would be hurt by the news, sure, but she hasn’t been with Ulysses for years.