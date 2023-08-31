The British film The Stars Look Down, directed by Carol Reed before he became famous for such classics as The Third Man and Odd Man Out, is one of the earliest to feature what’s become one of the most frequent setting for labor disputes in movies—a coal miners’ strike. The hero, played by Michael Redgrave, is a miner’s son who betters himself through education, but who—to the frustration of his shallow, social-climbing wife—is still bound emotionally to the fate of the working class and decides to use his skills and whatever political power he can gain to help the miners in their fight to win a better life. (She cuckolds him with his boyhood friend, whose ambitions only serve himself.) This is one of the few films of the miners-strike genre that concedes that a boss, though money-grubbing and subhuman, might at least have a conscience. When the mine caves in, the owner is so overcome with guilt over his own role in neglecting safety conditions that he dies of a fatal heart attack, just as he’s preparing to launch a rescue effort. This may seem like justice, except that it also dooms the men trapped in the mine, since nobody else knows how to get to them.