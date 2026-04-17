Up documentary series to get a grand finale with Asif Kapadia's 70 Up
The Amy documentarian will take over for director Michael Apted, who spent more than 50 years documenting the lives of 14 British kids.The trailer for 63 Up, Screenshot: YouTube
When director Michael Apted died in 2021, it raised worries about the ultimate fate of one of the British filmmaker’s most staggering achievements: The Up series of TV documentaries, which have tracked the lives of 14 British (former) kids across 56 years of history, starting at age 7, and then regularly revisiting the group in 7-year increments. (Apted didn’t direct the original Seven Up!, although he did serve as a researcher on Paul Almond’s film; he directed every installment since, from 1970’s 7 Plus Seven through 2019’s 63 Up.) Worries that Apted’s death meant the series would simply peter out with no further installments have now been quashed, though, as the Guardian confirms that the Up series will get a grand finale of sorts, with Amy documentarian Asif Kapadia closing out the series with this year’s 70 Up.