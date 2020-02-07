Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2/8/20
3:16 PM
Save
NewsNewswire
NewsNewswire
NewsNewswire

Rian Johnson says he's not thinking about the next "Benoit Blanc mystery" as a Knives Out sequel

William Hughes
32
Save

Earlier this week, Lionsgate confirmed that it was making a fairly no-brainer decision in regards to whodunnit hit Knives Out, tapping Rian Johnson to continue the adventures of Daniel Craig’s deep-fried crimesolver Benoit Blanc with a sequel to the 2019 film. And pretty much only him, apparently: While the script

Advertisement

2/7/20
11:29 PM
1
NewsNewswire
NewsNewswire
NewsNewswire

Missy Elliott, John Mulaney to co-star in Cinderella movie we guess we have no choice but to go see

William Hughes
26
1

There’s something profoundly irritating about really good movie casting, the kind that can happen when a perfectly called shot tips a film—Camila Cabello’s upcoming Cinderella, for instance—from “Why the fuck are they making another goddamned Cinderella movie?” to “Welp, guess we’re going to go see another goddamned Ci

Advertisement

2/7/20
10:51 PM
Save
NewsNewswire
NewsNewswire
NewsNewswire

Netflix reveals the 9 shows and movies it's pulled at the request of the world's governments

William Hughes
40
Save

Netflix came under criticism last year when international fans of streaming content noticed that an episode of the company’s political commentary series Patriot Act With Hisan Minhaj had gone missing from the show’s streaming roster in Saudi Arabia—specifically, the one criticizing the Saudi Arabian government. When

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement