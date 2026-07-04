Reality cracks just a little more as Adam Sandler officiates, sings at Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce wedding
Sandler reportedly serenaded Swift and his Happy Gilmore 2 co-star Kelce during the star-studded ceremony.Adam Sandler, Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden this weekend, as one does—with the venue blasting out the message “JUST&T MARRIED” to fans who, we assume, have brains less annoyed by that cutesy portmanteau than ours are. And while there have been a frankly ridiculous number of details one could get distracted by in the midst of this extremely distracting spectacle, our own minds can’t help but fixate on one: The fact that Adam Sandler was the guy who was tapped to officiate the extremely star-studded ceremony.
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