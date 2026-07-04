Reality cracks just a little more as Adam Sandler officiates, sings at Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden this weekend, as one does—with the venue blasting out the message “JUST&T MARRIED” to fans who, we assume, have brains less annoyed by that cutesy portmanteau than ours are. And while there have been a frankly ridiculous number of details one could get distracted by in the midst of this extremely distracting spectacle, our own minds can’t help but fixate on one: The fact that Adam Sandler was the guy who was tapped to officiate the extremely star-studded ceremony.

Admittedly, Sandler does have some history with Swift, and especially Kelce: He cast the latter in a cameo in his recent Happy Gilmore 2, appeared on his podcast, and has spoken warmly of him in interviews. (“He’s like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say.”) He’s spoken about Swift, meanwhile, in less familiar, more worshipful tones, noting that his daughters are obsessed with her, and has said that “Taylor is so damn nice to my family and has always been.”

The upshot of which is that Sandler is pretty clearly a guy who knows the couple, but isn’t necessarily close enough that you’d assume they’d ask him to do the wedding gig—at least, not if he wasn’t already an internationally famous stand-up and actor who’s filled Madison Square Garden all by his lonesome in the past. Although video of the ceremony has, somehow, kept itself off the internet—wedding invitations reportedly came with an NDA—TMZ reports that Sandler actually went full Wedding Singer for the couple, performing a “humorous yet touching” song about their relationship. All of which sounds like the kind of thing you’d put in a script about the planet’s most massive celebrity wedding, rather than actual reality, but, of course, the blending of the two has always been a feature, not a bug, of the Travis/Taylor full-court celebrity press.