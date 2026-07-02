Juror in viral Afroman trial can't believe cops even bothered with the case

Earlier this year, rapper Joseph “Afroman” Foreman triumphed in a defamation lawsuit against some cops who kicked in his door and raided his home after being told that he had a “dungeon” in his basement. (Property records show no basement in the home.) Foreman had security cameras in his home, and ended up recording humorous songs mocking the cops and using the footage for music videos. The whole saga is recounted in a new profile published in Rolling Stone today, which features the point-of-view of one of the jurors, who calls the cops’ complaints “trivial” and their demands “excessive.”

The juror, just named in the piece as Missy, tells Rolling Stone, “It really seemed trivial to me that we were in there… The [Afroman] songs just seemed like the silliest little songs. The more I watched [the trial], I just couldn’t believe that [the cops] were doing this.… Their lives hadn’t really changed. They suffered some embarrassment, sure. [But] there was nothing there.”

Still, Missy says she felt bad for one of the officers: Lisa Phillips, who was the subject of the song “Licc’em Low Lisa.” The lyrics to that song are pretty crude, negatively implying that Phillips is transgender and/or lesbian; Phillips tells Rolling Stone that, because of the song, “I have found myself the subject of ongoing public attacks, false narratives, AI-generated sexual content, and degrading portrayals that have been circulated online.” Says Missy, “She was the only one that showed a lot of emotion… I was praying for her when she was on the stand and crying. I felt really bad for her.” But Foreman was unrepentant about any of it, testifying, “If they hadn’t wrongly raided my house, there would be no lawsuit, I would not know their names … there would be no songs, nothing.… They’re suing me for their mistake.”

Missy ultimately agreed. “When we found out how much money they were asking for, that was excessive,” she told the outlet. “I don’t know any cop that has a million-dollar reputation.”