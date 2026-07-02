Juror in viral Afroman trial can't believe cops even bothered with the case
Says the juror, "I don’t know any cop that has a million-dollar reputation."Screenshot: YouTube
Earlier this year, rapper Joseph “Afroman” Foreman triumphed in a defamation lawsuit against some cops who kicked in his door and raided his home after being told that he had a “dungeon” in his basement. (Property records show no basement in the home.) Foreman had security cameras in his home, and ended up recording humorous songs mocking the cops and using the footage for music videos. The whole saga is recounted in a new profile published in Rolling Stone today, which features the point-of-view of one of the jurors, who calls the cops’ complaints “trivial” and their demands “excessive.”
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