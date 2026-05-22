AI movie hallucinates "Cannes" debut The AI-generated movie Hell Grind debuted in Cannes, the city, not at Cannes, the film festival.

Despite what some chatbot or Murdoch-owned newspaper told you, Hell Grind, the 95-minute farting-demon movie generated by AI, did not premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, as the Wall Street Journal reported this week. Per Futurism, Hell Grind was “not screened as part of the official Festival de Cannes program,” according to a festival spokesperson. Though outlets like Screen Daily and the Journal say otherwise, the film screened at “an industry event organized by third parties in Cannes,” the city, not the festival.

“Four street thieves are on the road to hell, literally, in an action-adventure movie debuting at the Cannes Film Festival Thursday,” read the lede paragraph to a WSJ article about the film on Wednesday. “But what’s compelling about Hell Grind isn’t the campy plot: It’s that every character, setting and prop in the 95-minute movie was generated by AI.”