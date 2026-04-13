Jack Reacher wants to watch influencers compete for survival on Netflix Alan Ritchson will host a new survival competition on the streamer.

Fresh off of proving to the world that he can survive some guy standing in front of his motorcycle, TV’s Jack Reacher, a.k.a. Alan Ritchson, wants to test what the screen-addicted influencers and “headline-makers” of the world can live through. Earlier today, Netflix announced a new survival competition show hosted by Ritchson that will finally test “the resilience and grit of a group of high-profile influencers and headline-makers.” Produced by Bunim/Murray, the fine folks who gave us our modern reality TV hellscape via The Real World, the still-untitled Ritchson series sounds a bit more like Bunim and Murray’s mid-2000s slobs-vs.-snobs show, The Simple Life. Like Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton playacting as Earthlings in Arkansas, the poor souls Ritchson wants to drag to the brink of death must forgo their luxurious creature comforts and rely on their long-dormant instincts, according to Tudum’s press release.