Jack Reacher wants to watch influencers compete for survival on Netflix

Alan Ritchson will host a new survival competition on the streamer.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  April 13, 2026 | 5:53pm
Cr. Ben King/Netflix © 2026.
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Jack Reacher wants to watch influencers compete for survival on Netflix

Fresh off of proving to the world that he can survive some guy standing in front of his motorcycle, TV’s Jack Reacher, a.k.a. Alan Ritchson, wants to test what the screen-addicted influencers and “headline-makers” of the world can live through. Earlier today, Netflix announced a new survival competition show hosted by Ritchson that will finally test “the resilience and grit of a group of high-profile influencers and headline-makers.” Produced by Bunim/Murray, the fine folks who gave us our modern reality TV hellscape via The Real World, the still-untitled Ritchson series sounds a bit more like Bunim and Murray’s mid-2000s slobs-vs.-snobs show, The Simple Life. Like Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton playacting as Earthlings in Arkansas, the poor souls Ritchson wants to drag to the brink of death must forgo their luxurious creature comforts and rely on their long-dormant instincts, according to Tudum’s press release. 

The series will be showrun by Jay Bienstock, who launched such cultural touchstones as Survivor and a little Pandora’s Box called The Apprentice. Is this the starting pistol of Ritchson’s presidential race or an opportunity to see this walking refrigerator in a sweaty white tee? It’s certainly an opportunity to keep “avid survivalist” Ritchson off Prime Video’s Reacher and on Netflix, where he’s starred in War Machine, “in which he was game to perform his own stunts,” the presser reminds us. It also reminds us that he’s 6-foot-3, but not when the show will premiere or what it’s called.

 
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