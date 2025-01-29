Alison Krauss & Union Station announce Arcadia, first album in 14 years The group is set to tour following the release of their seventh studio album on March 28.

Alison Krauss & Union Station are getting the band back together. On Wednesday, the multi-Grammy winning group announced their seventh studio album, Arcadia. Set for release on March 28, it’s their first album together in 14 years, following 2011’s Paper Airplane. Ahead of the new record, they’ve released their melancholy first single “Looks Like The End Of The Road” (below).

The group previously announced a 75-date 2025 tour, their first outing together in a decade. The lineup of Union Station has changed over the years; this album and tour features Krauss, Jerry Douglas (Dobro, lap steel, vocals), Ron Block (banjo, guitar, vocals) and Barry Bales (bass, vocals). Following the departure of Dan Tyminski, Russell Moore joined the band on co-lead vocals, guitar, and mandolin. Moore, frontman of the group Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, is described as the most awarded male vocalist in the history of the International Bluegrass Music Association. “I couldn’t believe it when we went into the studio and his voice came through the speakers,” Krauss said in a press release of Moore’s contributions. “He just stands there and sings with his hands in his pockets, and he kills it. The first song he did was ‘Granite Mills’ and about 10 minutes in, Ron was covering his mouth because he started giggling. Russell came in and inspired us all.”

The ten-track album was largely written by Robert Lee Castleman, Viktor Krauss, Bob Lucas, JD McPherson, and Sarah Siskind and self-produced by Alison Krauss & Union Station for Down The Road Records. “The stories of the past are told in this music,” Krauss said in a press release. “It’s that whole idea of ‘in the good old days when times were bad.’ There’s so much bravery and valor and loyalty and dreaming, of family and themes of human existence that were told in a certain way when our grandparents were alive. I think we naturally dream about that time—at least I do.” You can check out the full tracklist below.

Arcadia Tracklist