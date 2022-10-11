If you’re a physical media collector, you’re in luck—Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale has a ton of Blu-ray and HD box sets on sale. From 4K movie collections such as the complete Lord Of The Rings and Back To The Future trilogies to TV box sets containing every episode of hit shows like Game Of Thrones and Star Trek: The Original Series, this sale has all the blockbuster franchises and originals you’ll need to build up the ultimate home video library. Here are the best Blu-ray deals you can find on Prime Day, according to The A.V. Club.
Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital) [4K UHD]
Price: $35 | 55% Off
If you (or a loved one) just can’t get enough of those dinosaurs, nab the Jurassic World collection during Prime Early Access. This set begins with Jurassic Park and includes all the movies through Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which is worth it for the Jimmy Buffet cameo.
The Hobbit: The Motion Picture Trilogy [4K UHD]
Price: $52 | 43% Off
Does Rings Of Power have you in the mood to catch up on more Middle-earth lore? Follow Bilbo Baggins as his unexpected journey takes him there and back again.
Batman: The Complete Animated Series
Price: $37 | 54% Off
A remastered Blu-ray of all 109 episodes of the cult series inspired by Tim Burton’s Batman movies. Includes two bonus discs with the animated movies.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy
Price: $70 | 18% Off
If super-serious superheroes are your thing, Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy is included in Prime Early Access in 4K Ultra HD.
Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]
Price: $18 | 70% Off
It’s 2071, and these bounty hunters are looking for their next job. Grab this Blu-ray box set for 70% off and relive your Toonami nights in much higher quality than you remember. See you, Space Cowboy.
Final Destination 5-Film Collection [Blu-ray]
Price $13 | 57% Off
I gotta be honest, I’ve never seen these, but I read the Wikipedia pages growing up and now I’m scared of driving behind trucks carrying logs and plugging in a hair dryer while I’m showering. If you’re brave enough, this five-movie series is only $13.
Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-8 (Collectors Edition) [Blu-ray]
Price: $171 | 49% Off
Enjoy the slow burn of George R.R. Martin’s Game Of Thrones, and check out an additional 15 hours of bonus content.
Ultimate James Bond Collection [Blu-ray] with Car
Price: $138 | 31% Off
Check it out: 24 James Bond films on Blu-ray, from Connery to Craig, including the Spectre toy vehicle. This set also includes documentary bonus features, and a digital HD code so you can watch wherever you go.
Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection
Price: $42 | 54% Off
Harrison Ford’s iconic professor/adventurer gets the box set treatment in this four-movie package, which includes an abundance of special features.
Transformers: The Ultimate 5-Movie Collection
Transformers: The Ultimate 5-Movie Collection [4K Ultra HD + Digital] [4K UHD]
Price: $33 | 53% Off
On the Transformers ride at Universal Studios, Optimus Prime says, “Your bravery saved our planet.” It’s great. Anyway, this movie collection is a whopping 53% off and maybe Optimus Prime will say he is proud of you in the bonus features.
The Godfather Trilogy [4K UHD]
Price: $46 | 50% Off
Grab Francis Ford Coppola’s epic adaptation of the Corleone family for a cool 50% off. This remastered set includes both the theatrical and director’s cuts of The Godfather III.
Resident Evil Collection
Price: $76 | 21% Off
Get all six live-action Resident Evil films and their mouthy titles for 21% off. Zombies, you have five minutes to GTFO.
Justified: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]
Price: $111 | 49% Off
Boy howdy, it’s all six seasons of FX’s modern Western, based on Elmore Leonard’s short stories. Timothy Olyphant’s iconic performance is now 49% off, but with that same great quality.
Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy [4K Ultra HD]
Price: $25 | 56% Off
The other movie with Huey Lewis music. Grab this legendary time travel trilogy before it’s flying away at 88 miles per hour.
The Bourne Ultimate Collection [4K Ultra HD] [4K UHD]
Price: $34 | 52% Off
Matt Damon is Jason Bourne in this series of espionage thrills, now available for 52% off.
The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy (Extended & Theatrical) (4K Ultra HD)
Price: $44 | 52% Off
If you can’t get enough of Middle-earth, nab this nine-disc box set of the Lord Of The Rings trilogy, which includes extended and theatrical cuts. Peter Jackson really snapped with these, huh?
Harry Potter: 8 Film Collection [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray] [4K UHD]
Price: $80 | 56% Off
Relive your magic childhood with this eight-film collection. The Blu-ray set boasts High Dynamic Range, so you can hear those spells with the loudest whooshing sound possible.
The Matrix Trilogy [4K UHD]
Price: $40 | 44% Off
If Matrix Resurrections made you go full cyberpunk, grab this 4K Blu-ray set and immerse yourself in the Wachowski Sisters’ singular vision of self-actualization and kung-fu fantasy.
Kubrick 3-Film Collection (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital) [4K UHD]
Price: $41 | 52% Off
Three choice picks from the legendary director’s oeuvre in Ultra HD Blu-ray. These selections run the gamut of his style, from the mind-boggling hotel layouts in The Shining to the retrofuturistic furniture of 2001: A Space Odyssey and the gritty war saga Full Metal Jacket.
Scream 2-Movie Collection [4K UHD]
Price: $24 | 50% Off
‘Cause everyone knows the original slaps, and the newest Scream was a blast, this duo includes both movies titled Scream, with the original cast reprising their roles, while a new cast hacks and slashes their way into our hearts.
Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection
Price: $38 | 53% Off
Learn where all classic horror tropes began with this all-killer no-filler eight-disc collection. Just in time for Halloween, watch Bela Lugosi’s Dracula and the surprisingly great (almost … romantic?) Wolf Man in 4K HD restoration.
Chucky: Complete 7-Movie Collection
Price: $20 | 67% Off
Nab all seven Child’s Play films starring that little rascal Chucky, in a box set that looks like the curséd Good Guy doll.
A Nightmare on Elm Street Collection (All 7 Original Nightmare Films + Bonus Disc) [Blu-ray]
Price: $20 | 67% Off
He makes you scream and haunts your dreams—now for 67% off.
Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
Price: $51 | 55% Off
The original technicolor wonder, in Blu-ray quality, for only $51. Board the Enterprise and contemplate moral quandaries with this Steelbook.
Middle Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital) [4K UHD]
Price: $143 | 43% Off
All Hobbit films, all Lord of the Rings films, with theatrical and extended versions of both. Collectible foil sleeves make this box set a stunner!
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary 8-Film Collection (4K + Blu-ray)
Price: $88 | 38% Off
Ok, we already mentioned Harry Potter, but this set comes with all the films loaded into one Hogwarts Express model train. Choo-choo!
Batman 4K Film Collection [4K UHD]
Price: $86 | 4% Off
All the Batman films from 1989–1997 in their bright and campy glory, with commentaries from Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher.
Jack Ryan 5-Film Collection [4K UHD]
Price: $36 | 49% Off
From Ben Affleck to Harrison Ford to Chris Pine, grab all the Jack Ryans the world of cinema has to offer.
DC Universe 10th Anniversary Collection, 30 Movies
Price: $142 | 53% Off
30 movies! That’s a lot of discs. These painstakingly animated DC Universe titles are yours for 53% off.
Mad Max 4-Film Anthology (4K Ultra HD + Digital) [4K UHD]
Price: $42 | 54% Off
The thrill of it all! From George Miller, this anthology of a near-future dystopia caps things off with the sensational Mad Max: Fury Road—and this set includes the “Black and Chrome” edition too.
The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital [4K UHD]
Price: $40 | 43% Off
Classic cinema fans rejoice—this Hitchcock set includes five lesser-known but still choice selections from the Master of Suspense, with bonus features that provide insight to the mysteries.
Not interested in these deals? Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale has tons of other great deals, up to 80% off.
