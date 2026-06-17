Anya Taylor-Joy fought George Miller on Furiosa's ending and won

From the beginning, the shoot for George Miller’s Furiosa sounded incredibly strenuous. The cast and crew were isolated for over six months in the Australian desert, shooting a brutal story with a director known for being fairly exacting. The film, which is a prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, saw Anya Taylor-Joy step into the role of Furiosa, which had been played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film. “It was my dream to be in these Mad Max movies and as this crazy feminist icon,” Taylor-Joy tells The Hollywood Reporter in a new profile. “I knew that I would enter Australia and leave changed. That’s part of what attracted me to it.”

But the movie would also be changed by Taylor-Joy’s input, insisting throughout the entire six month shoot that Miller should change his originally planned ending. “It’s a very difficult conversation to have,” Taylor-Joy says, somewhat cryptically. “If I were to be completely honest about my experience, it would hurt nobody but myself.” What she will say is this: “I just advocated and advocated and advocated for her to live up to her name. That was my mountain on that movie, and I got it, but it was hard, hard won.”

Both versions of Furiosa‘s ending sound pretty bleak, though Taylor-Joy’s is certainly more twisted. THR‘s article doesn’t go into too much detail about what Miller’s original ending was going to be, but it was Taylor-Joy who didn’t want Chris Hemsworth’s Dementus to get a clean, easy death. In the ending that made it to the screen, Furiosa plants a peach pit in Dementus, which grows into a tree over the course of years. Furiosa picks the fruit and feeds it to the other women.

At the same time, Taylor-Joy was repeatedly calling her agents, trying to get her part in Dune: Part Two. After Furiosa wrapped, Taylor-Joy took several flights to Namibia to shoot for a single day to be in Denis Villeneuve’s movie. She’s a lot less measured about her thoughts about him; she calls the Dune shoot “probably my favorite filmmaking experience, ever.”