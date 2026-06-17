Anya Taylor-Joy fought George Miller on Furiosa's ending and won
Taylor-Joy is careful about what she'll say about Miller, but she totally loved making Dune.Screenshot: Warner Bros./YouTube
From the beginning, the shoot for George Miller’s Furiosa sounded incredibly strenuous. The cast and crew were isolated for over six months in the Australian desert, shooting a brutal story with a director known for being fairly exacting. The film, which is a prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, saw Anya Taylor-Joy step into the role of Furiosa, which had been played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film. “It was my dream to be in these Mad Max movies and as this crazy feminist icon,” Taylor-Joy tells The Hollywood Reporter in a new profile. “I knew that I would enter Australia and leave changed. That’s part of what attracted me to it.”
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