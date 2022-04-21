Face/Off

Nic Cage wasn’t the internet meme he is today when I was growing up. I mostly remember him from light comedies like It Can Happen To You and grownup movies like his Oscar-winning Leaving Las Vegas, which frankly I wasn’t interested in. But around 1995, he began his tenure of leading action films, like The Rock, Con-Air, and, finally, Face/Off. Outside of Last Action Hero and other meta-action comedies, Face/Off—featuring John Travolta and Cage’s impressions of each other—might be the first time I registered an actor acknowledging the expectations that their star-power brings to a role. Cage goes huge in the first half hour of the movie as Castor Troy, with his golden glocks and hours of peach eating. But for as gross as his Castor is, he’s really quite sweet inhabiting Travolta’s character Sean Archer, which must’ve been a joyous acting exercise for him. Probably almost as enjoyable as it was for me, baptized into the church of Cage via Face/Off. As a proud churchgoer, I still kneel at the altar of John Woo’s masterpiece. [Matt Schimkowitz]