Babygirl trailer begs Nicole Kidman not to accept that intern's cookies In Babygirl, Nicole Kidman finds herself in a real give a boss a cookie situation

This morning, A24 shared the first trailer for Babygirl, which pits high-powered CEO Romy (Nicole Kidman) against hot intern Samuel (Harris Dickinson). Written and directed by Halina Reijn, what starts as a kinky game of control soon becomes 50 Shades Of Gross. The intern Samuel expects his boss to chug a full glass of milk at a bar as part of some sick, perverted sex thing. Excuse us, but she is an adult and likely doesn’t have the constitution for a glass of milk without a Lactaid. We guess this is the sadomasochism that could only come from the twisted minds behind Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Perhaps taking some cues from Disclosure, which proved women in power were also capable of sexual harassment, Babygirl sees a high-powered CEO falling for the flirtations and negging of her transfixing new underling. The world expects this career woman and mother of mulleted Zoomers to buckle under the pressure, but she enjoys the “freedom” of being bad. As they tend to do in erotic thrillers, things spiral out of control as Kidman realizes she’s trapped in a situation that could hurt her family. What will her husband (Antonio Banderas) or her daughter (Esther McGregor) say when Samuel shows up for Sunday dinner? And, damn, a glass of milk? What does this sicko have in mind?

We were big fans of Babygirl, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival and won Best Actress there in September. In her review, writer Anna Mickibin praised “Reijin’s magic trick” for extending “a huge amount of empathy to every character entangled in the affair[…]No one is punished for these encounters, and Romy’s slippery process of sexual discovery is a way for her to re-engage with the potential of her relationships.”

Babygirl will join Nosferatu in taking up the Girl With The Dragon Tattoo‘s mantle of the “feel bad movie of Christmas” when it opens on December 25.