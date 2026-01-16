Bad Bunny promises "the world will dance" in Super Bowl halftime show trailer Bad Bunny hits the stage for The Big Game's halftime show on February 8.

The announcement that Bad Bunny would perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show was unsurprisingly controversial for the world’s loudest and most prolific whiners and crybabies. Shortly after it was announced, the Trump administration threatened to sic their Gestapo on the Big Game should anyone oppose the White House’s skin-tone and language standards, namely Bad Bunny, the beloved Puerto Rican singer who opted not to tour in the United States because “fucking ICE could be outside” his concerts. And why should he want to tour a country where White House officials say things like, “It’s so shameful that they’ve decided to pick somebody who just seems to hate America so much to represent them at the halftime game“? Or, before having her neck crushed by a 10-gallon hat, Kristi Noem threatened send her crack team of goons to the game, where they can kidnap football fans and kill another innocent person on TV. Sounds like a fun night of football for America’s most soulless and hateful viewers.