We promise there’s a guy falling backward here if you stare at the image just right. Screenshot : Suuns

Back in the ‘90s, there was nothing more miraculous—aside, maybe, from downloading an Eminem MP3 on dial-up internet—than first figuring out how to see a magic eye picture. Now, in 2021, Suuns, an excellent band from Montreal, is promoting its new album The Witness with a video for a track called “C-Thru” that, appropriately enough, only becomes visible when you see through a bunch of shifting static to see the (ahem) autostereogram hidden within.



Stare deep into the noise and, if you’re lucky enough to have the old “unfocus your eyes and look into the distance” trick work, images start to become clear as the track plays. We picked out a grasping hand, a figure falling backward through the air, clenching fingers rhythmically transforming into a set of lungs, rocks forming into a human skull, and an expressionless face. There are probably other things drifting around in there as well, but our eyes might not have been up to the task well enough to see much other than abstract shapes emerging and dissolving back into the static.

The song itself is good, too, if you can pay attention to it while your brain desperately attempts to form order out of what looks at first to be total visual chaos. If you’d like to hear it without having to mess around with your eyes in the process, it’s available to stream (along with another single, “Witness Protection” on Bandcamp.)



Suuns’ The Witness is out September 3 on Joyful Noise Recordings and Secret City Records. No word yet on whether its physical release will come wrapped in old Magic Eye newspaper pages that turn into cartoon bunnies when you stare at them long enough, but we’re holding out hope.



