Ben Stiller's getting in front of the camera for Mike Judge's new Apple comedy

Although Ben Stiller has made a lot of TV over the last several years—most notably his widely beloved Apple TV series Severance—he’s actually appeared in very little of it. (In fact, his most regular TV role since The Ben Stiller Show went off the air back in 1993 was a recurring guest spot as douchebag magician Tony Wonder on Arrested Development.) That’s about to change, though, as Deadline reports today that Stiller has just teamed up with Mike Judge and his buddies at Apple for a new series that Stiller will not only executive produce, but star in.

Said series being Protective Custody, which Judge will be showrunning alongside previous collaborators Steve Hely and Dave King. (Which means, among other things, that this show is actually a Common Side Effects reunion, which is going to be a big selling point for fans of Adult Swim’s sadly truncated, very trippy take on the high-stakes world of Big Pharma.) The new series will star Stiller as “a disgraced financier accused of massive fraud who is thrown into protective custody, where he must navigate prison politics, salvage his reputation, and confront the consequences of his actions while awaiting trial.”

Stiller has been back in a comedy mood lately, as he’s set to star in Apple’s upcoming “pickleball comedy” The Dink this July, before willingly subjecting himself to another Fockers movie in November. This new show apparently originated—with the not entirely inspiring pitch “Hogan’s Heroes meets The Office”—from The Office producer Ben Silverman, who recently worked with Stiller’s old pal Owen Wilson on golf comedy Stick; Judge and his team had apparently been noodling on the idea of a jail comedy, too and so a meeting of various comedy minds was held. (Stiller and Judge have never worked before in any serious capacity, although Stiller did appear in a single episode of Judge’s King Of The Hill.)