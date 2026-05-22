Ben Stiller's getting in front of the camera for Mike Judge's new Apple comedy
Protective Custody, about a white collar criminal forced to navigate prison, will be Stiller's first regular TV gig since The Ben Stiller Show.Ben Stiller, Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Although Ben Stiller has made a lot of TV over the last several years—most notably his widely beloved Apple TV series Severance—he’s actually appeared in very little of it. (In fact, his most regular TV role since The Ben Stiller Show went off the air back in 1993 was a recurring guest spot as douchebag magician Tony Wonder on Arrested Development.) That’s about to change, though, as Deadline reports today that Stiller has just teamed up with Mike Judge and his buddies at Apple for a new series that Stiller will not only executive produce, but star in.
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