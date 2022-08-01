The Wedding Singer (1998) [Available August 1]

Director John Carpenter once commented that the 1980s never really ended, and with a Top Gun movie breaking box office records and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” hitting the top of the charts in 2022, he has a solid argument. The Wedding Singer, made in 1998 but set in 1985, is a rom-com about a wedding singer (Adam Sandler) who falls in love with a waitress (Drew Barrymore). We get it if Sandler isn’t your thing, but out of all his movies, this one is the most charming, nostalgic and worth revisiting. Watch out for a cameo by ’80s rocker Billy Idol.