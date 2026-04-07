Bill Lawrence attempts to calm confused Shrinking fans by teasing a "time jump" Fans of Apple TV's therapy comedy found themselves booking appointments over some ill-advised tweets about next season by the show's co-creator, Bill Lawrence.

The third season of Apple TV’s Shrinking comes to an end this week, and with it, the three-season arc co-creator Bill Lawrence initially plotted. But, rest assured, all the psychologically fragile characters you know and love will return, despite what Bill Lawrence will tell you on X, the Everything app. Over the weekend, Lawrence sent the Shrinking community running for the couch after some misinterpreted a post of his about next season, which reads, “excited to start completely new story next year. Feels scary/risky/fun.” The tweet led some fans to believe that the show would move in an entirely different direction with the same cast playing new characters. Frankly, that would be some really outside-the-box thinking from Lawrence, and not exactly the type of thing we expect from his good-natured, emotionally intelligent comedy. Though he currently has Rooster on HBO Max, Scrubs on Hulu, and a returning Ted Lasso on Apple TV, Lawrence spent Saturday fielding questions from fans over what he meant by Shrinking‘s “completely new story.” By the end of several exchanges, Lawrence was sending tired posts like “Maybe let’s all go outside?” and “This all got weird. lol. My bad. Yeah. They’re the same characters.”