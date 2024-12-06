Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry makes musical debut in BlakeTheMan1000's "I Want More Money" The duo star in a music video parodying MTV’s Next.

BlakeTheMan1000, the super-online New York rap-singer, is back. This morning, he’s shared “I Want More Money,” a collaboration with Euphoria star Chloe Cherry, who makes her musical debut on the track. The song is about—you guessed it—wanting more money so you can quit your stupid-ass job. The solution? Make more songs. Blake (off-stage known as Blake Ortiz-Goldberg) has done us one better: this track comes with a really fun music video.

“I Want More Money” channels some 2000s pop-rock à la Gym Class Heroes or Travie McCoy with its tongue stuck firmly in its cheek. Cherry proclaims herself a picture of success (true) and sells T-shirts based upon things people Google search about her, including apparently “Jacob Elordi height.” For his part, Blake raps about losing his virginity at 21 and 6 months and knowing that he was meant to be a star after singing “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” at his mom’s wedding.

The video is also of that very 2008 era, parodying MTV’s dating show Next, here called Skip. (This is an area Cherry has a bit more expertise in, even apart from Euphoria. See: Charli xcx’s “360” video.) The clip is directed by Sarah Ritter, whose previous collaborators include Hailey Kyoko, Fletcher, U2, and Frost Children, and features a wonderful assortment of scrubs vying for Cherry’s affection. Like Ritter’s previous work with Blake, this video is charmingly low-res and makes healthy use of what looks like it could be Apple Photo Booth backgrounds. You can check that out below.



“We met after Chloe used my song ‘Pixies’ in a TikTok,” Blake shares in a press statement. “When we hang out we like to go to restaurants, talk about pop culture, smoke weed, and sometimes make music. We’ve made a few songs, but when we made ‘I Want More Money’, we felt excited to share it with the whole world.” For her part, Cherry says, “I always wanted to make music but never felt like I was good enough. Blake made me feel comfortable enough with myself musically to make a real song.”