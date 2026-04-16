Brian Williams is so back for Netflix's We're Back podcast The once-discredited news anchor has found a new home at Netflix.

Guess who’s back, back again? Williams’ back, tell a friend. Former NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams is heading to the streamer of forgiveness, Netflix, for a new podcast called We’re Back! With Brian Williams. The title seemingly alludes to Williams’ demotion from NBC for “misrepresenting” events during the Iraq War (among other “embellishments“). The move cost him the cultural ubiquity as America’s newsman, which he enjoyed at Nightly News, and sent him to the late-night spot on MSNBC (now MS NOW), better known as The 11th Hour, where he resided from 2016 to 2021. But don’t expect to see the old buttoned-down Williams on streaming. This is pure, uncut Williams as audiences have “never seen him before — unscripted, unhurried, and utterly himself.” This is a podcast, after all, so instead of delivering news, Williams will be doing the good work of interviewing celebrities from the world of entertainment, literature, sports, and “unexpected newsmakers,” presumably like Clavicular. In a statement, Williams jokes, “With scientists predicting that every American will have a podcast by 2030, I thought it was time to get in the game.”