Brian Williams is so back for Netflix's We're Back podcast

The once-discredited news anchor has found a new home at Netflix.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  April 16, 2026 | 1:10pm
Courtesy of Netflix
TV News Netflix
Brian Williams is so back for Netflix's We're Back podcast

Guess who’s back, back again? Williams’ back, tell a friend. Former NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams is heading to the streamer of forgiveness, Netflix, for a new podcast called We’re Back! With Brian Williams. The title seemingly alludes to Williams’ demotion from NBC for “misrepresenting” events during the Iraq War (among other “embellishments“). The move cost him the cultural ubiquity as America’s newsman, which he enjoyed at Nightly News, and sent him to the late-night spot on MSNBC (now MS NOW), better known as The 11th Hour, where he resided from 2016 to 2021. But don’t expect to see the old buttoned-down Williams on streaming. This is pure, uncut Williams as audiences have “never seen him before — unscripted, unhurried, and utterly himself.” This is a podcast, after all, so instead of delivering news, Williams will be doing the good work of interviewing celebrities from the world of entertainment, literature, sports, and “unexpected newsmakers,” presumably like Clavicular. In a statement, Williams jokes, “With scientists predicting that every American will have a podcast by 2030, I thought it was time to get in the game.” 

Williams led a flurry of new iPod broadcasts for people to watch on Netflix. Also coming to the streamer for your viewing pleasure is Allegedly, a true-crime podcast hosted by NBC News’ Ellison Barber. True to the name, format, and genre, Allegedly‘s first episode will focus on the case of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old travel vlogger killed by her boyfriend during a vanlife road trip. Other podcasts include Shut Up Evan, a twice-weekly pop-culture show that alternates between one-on-one celebrity interviews and panel celebrity interviews. There’s also the puzzle cast, The Puzzle Room With David Kwong, and yup, another true-crime series, The Rotten Files, hosted by Stephanie Soo.

 
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