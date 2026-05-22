Billy Eichner has hardly written since "disappointing" Bros debut

After Bros opened in 2022, writer and star Billy Eichner was pretty open about how disappointed he was in the movie’s reception. The movie earned positive reviews from critics, but grossed under $15 million against a $22 million budget and was the subject of some social media backlash. Now, almost four years later, Eichner is still openly disappointed in the result, and says he’s hardly written since.

“It made me indecisive, and I always struggle with that, even on a good day,” Eichner tells The New York Times, discussing the release of his new audio-only book. “So when that happened, which was obviously disappointing, it just took me a minute to get up on my feet again.” When Times critic Jason Zinoman points out that it’s not all that unusual for comedies to have a middling opening weekend and that the movie was overall pretty well-received critically, Eichner says, “I’m still human, and I was sad.”

“I love the movie from a creative standpoint. I don’t think I failed in that regard at all. I’m quite proud of it,” he continues. “But there was so much hype and buildup and it was such a big part of my life for years that when the dreamy scenario — where it makes the money it’s supposed to make and propels me to other offers and roles, which happens with commercial success — when that didn’t happen, it took a lot out of me. It’s very personal. I’m not just out there like winging it. I haven’t written very much because of that.” Eichner went on to compare the feeling to the end of a romantic relationship.

Part of the pain of it sounds like it stems from Eichner’s feeling that the movie wasn’t received well by other gay men. “It’s just a fact. That’s what happened,” Eichner tells the Times. “But I think that’s a product of social media, having rewired our brains to react immediately and jump in the comments and all that stuff. I expected a little bit of that, having always been a gay man and known exactly how gay men are. It didn’t really come as a surprise.” Still, Eichner says, “I love gay men. I love my people, even when they don’t react well to me or my work.” However, Eichner does say he’s still working on a movie about Paul Lynde, which he’s doing because “someone offered.”