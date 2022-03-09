October 27, 1946 – February 12, 2022





Ivan Reitman, the comedy icon who had a hand in some of the most beloved movies of all time—Ghostbusters, National Lampoon’s Animal House, Space Jam, and Stripes, just to name a few—died on February 12. Per the Associated Press, a statement from his children confirmed that he “died peacefully in his sleep.” No specific cause of death was given, but the statement says his death was “unexpected,” and “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world.” Reitman was 75.

Working with his comedy buddies to produce Animal House effectively made him (and everyone else involved) a star, and he parlayed that success into opportunities to direct the goofy “Bill Murray goes to camp” movie Meatballs and the goofy “Bill Murray joins the army” movie Stripes, both of which were big hits, but they were nothing compared to Reitman’s next directing gig, a goofy “Bill Murray hunts ghosts” movie—which, obviously, is now one of the most iconic comedy films of all time. [Sam Barsanti]