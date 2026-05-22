Charlie Heaton is another Shelby in first look from new Peaky Blinders season
The Stranger Things star had previously been confirmed for the show in a then-undisclosed role.Image courtesy of Netflix
Peaky Blinders is barrelling through time, recasting new Shelbys along the way. After recasting Duke Shelby with Jamie Bell earlier this year, Netflix has confirmed that Charlie Heaton will step into the role of Charles Shelby, a role that has been played by a variety of actors through the years, most recently by Alfie Thomas Bland in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.
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