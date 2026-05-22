Charlie Heaton is another Shelby in first look from new Peaky Blinders season

Peaky Blinders is barrelling through time, recasting new Shelbys along the way. After recasting Duke Shelby with Jamie Bell earlier this year, Netflix has confirmed that Charlie Heaton will step into the role of Charles Shelby, a role that has been played by a variety of actors through the years, most recently by Alfie Thomas Bland in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

“Having fought a violent war, much of it behind enemy lines, Charles Shelby is now embracing normality. He hasn’t seen his half-brother Duke … in years,” reads a description from Netflix. “Charles severed all ties to the Peaky Blinders gang, and the hedonistic Shelby lifestyle. But can you ever escape your own blood?”

There’ll be at least two seasons’ worth of television to answer that question. As Netflix previously shared, the two new Peaky Blinders seasons will pick up about a decade after World War II (when Netflix movie The Immortal Man took place) in a still-rebuilding Birmingham. The new, six-episode seasons will also star Jessica Brown Findlay, Lashana Lynch, and Lucy Karczewski in her first television role; the details for these roles haven’t been shared publicly yet, which has so far meant that the roles will be aged-up versions of characters we’re familiar with. No official release timeline has yet been shared for the new episodes of Peaky Blinders.