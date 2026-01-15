Chris Messina is looking for a room at The White Lotus HBO's signature hotel is booking guests for the upcoming fourth season of The White Lotus, and Chris Messina is top of the list.

With a new season of The White Lotus on the way, along with it comes another batch of casting notices to give its faithful audience a hint at the antisocial sexual anxieties that its wealthy guests are packing for their trip. Per Deadline, Chris Messina is reportedly looking to book a room and join the already announced doomed vacationers, Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka. Much like the recent rumors surrounding Helena Bonham Carter, who is also circling a role in the drama, Messina has yet to confirm his stay.