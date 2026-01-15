Chris Messina is looking for a room at The White Lotus
HBO's signature hotel is booking guests for the upcoming fourth season of The White Lotus, and Chris Messina is top of the list.Courtesy of HBO
With a new season of The White Lotus on the way, along with it comes another batch of casting notices to give its faithful audience a hint at the antisocial sexual anxieties that its wealthy guests are packing for their trip. Per Deadline, Chris Messina is reportedly looking to book a room and join the already announced doomed vacationers, Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka. Much like the recent rumors surrounding Helena Bonham Carter, who is also circling a role in the drama, Messina has yet to confirm his stay.