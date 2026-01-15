Chris Messina is looking for a room at The White Lotus

HBO's signature hotel is booking guests for the upcoming fourth season of The White Lotus, and Chris Messina is top of the list.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  January 15, 2026 | 6:30pm
Courtesy of HBO
TV News The White Lotus
Chris Messina is looking for a room at The White Lotus

With a new season of The White Lotus on the way, along with it comes another batch of casting notices to give its faithful audience a hint at the antisocial sexual anxieties that its wealthy guests are packing for their trip. Per Deadline, Chris Messina is reportedly looking to book a room and join the already announced doomed vacationers, Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka. Much like the recent rumors surrounding Helena Bonham Carter, who is also circling a role in the drama, Messina has yet to confirm his stay.

The White Lotus‘ next location will be in Europe, with Deadline noting that Four Seasons resorts in France are a strong candidate. Despite crowding up the supporting acting categories at this year’s Golden Globes, The White Lotus has failed to continue its stretch of award show victories. Nevertheless, season three opened a thrilling discourse surrounding actors’ teeth, genitals, and whether or not the Schwarzeneggers had the stomach for Patrick’s nude scenes.

Keep scrolling for more great stories.
 
Join the discussion...
 
 
 
 
 
 
 