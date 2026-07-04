Christian Bale is reportedly taking over Al Pacino's role in Heat 2
Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio is apparently on the verge of signing on as Chris Shiherlis, played by Val Kilmer in the 1995 original."My old film had a GREAT CAST!" (Left: Christian Bale in Ford v. Ferrari, Right: Al Pacino in Heat, Screenshots: YouTube)
Michael Mann’s been developing Heat 2 for years at this point, including publishing the thing as a full-fledged novel in 2022, making it clear that the project would serve, at least partially, as a prequel to his 1995 original. That has, as a matter of course, kicked off a certain amount of speculation about casting, since any prequel version of Heat was inevitably going to get wrapped around the axle on questions about how to handle the first movie’s ridiculously well-stocked cast.
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