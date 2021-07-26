Seemingly every couple of years, we get a Chucky movie where the Good Guy doll possessed by serial killer Charles Lee Ray preys on new victims. N ow, Chucky is getting his own TV show. Chucky, the upcoming USA and Syfy series premieres just in time for Halloween on October 12. Today, we got a trailer for the show and Chucky’s dead set on ruining some poor teenage boy’s life.



In the trailer, Jake (Zackary Arthur) was a normal high schooler until he stumbled upon a “retro” doll at a yard sale. Why anyone would want to take such an ugly toy back home with them is beyond us, but for whatever reason, Jake is allured by the freaky-looking doll. Once he takes his creepy yard sale find to his room, he learns that Chucky can talk without batteries. Chucky follows Jake to school and he dismembers a frog during Jake’s biology class. Turns out being a teenage boy who has to take a serial killer doll to school isn’t the best thing for making friends, so he’s picked on a lot—fueling Chucky’s desire to kill. He even refers to his spree as “the world series of slaughter.”

There will be some additions that horror fans can appreciate. Devon Sawa, who’s had his fair share of horror roles—most notably in the Final Destination franchise as Alex Browning—plays Jake’s dad. The series will also have some callbacks to the movies. Though not shown in the trailer, Jennifer Tilly will also voice Tiffany Valentine, Chucky’s wife.

Syfy gave the show a straight-to-series order and though we’ve seen some recent TV shows based on classic slasher flicks like Scream not fare too well, what’s promising about CHUCKY is that its showrunner is the film franchise’s creator/writer Don Mancini. And hey, maybe if the series runs long enough, we can even see Glen again.