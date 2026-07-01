Danny Glover shares Alzheimer's diagnosis

The Lethal Weapon star has been living with the disease since 2022.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 1, 2026 | 10:42am
Screenshot: TODAY/YouTube
Film News Danny Glover
Danny Glover shares Alzheimer's diagnosis

Danny Glover, the beloved actor from films like Lethal Weapon, The Royal Tannenbaums, The Color Purple, The Last Black Man In San Francisco and many, many more, has Alzheimer’s disease. Glover shared his diagnosis during today’s episode of The Today Show, explaining that he was diagnosed shortly after receiving his honorary Academy Award—the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award—in 2022. “I can live with it, in a sense,” he tells Lester Holt during an interview, though he acknowledges that the disease will progress and he will lose more of his memories. Glover and his family say that he’s chosen to publicly share the diagnosis to help reduce stigma associated with the disease and to maintain control over his own life story. 

The Today segment, which goes on to reflect on Glover’s acting work and activism, is a pretty emotional watch. Glover recalls the activist work of his parents and says that he wants to spend more time talking to younger people about the responsibilities they have toward their communities. “Justice is our collective responsibility,” Glover tells Holt in the written interview Today also shared. “One thing I learned from my parents most of my life is the capacity of people to change through their own. They become the architect of their change.” On the acting side, he cites Places In The Heart as the favorite film he’s made; his mother died just as he was about to begin filming, and Glover dedicated his performance to her. The entire segment is linked below.

 
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