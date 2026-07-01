Danny Glover shares Alzheimer's diagnosis The Lethal Weapon star has been living with the disease since 2022.

Danny Glover, the beloved actor from films like Lethal Weapon, The Royal Tannenbaums, The Color Purple, The Last Black Man In San Francisco and many, many more, has Alzheimer’s disease. Glover shared his diagnosis during today’s episode of The Today Show, explaining that he was diagnosed shortly after receiving his honorary Academy Award—the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award—in 2022. “I can live with it, in a sense,” he tells Lester Holt during an interview, though he acknowledges that the disease will progress and he will lose more of his memories. Glover and his family say that he’s chosen to publicly share the diagnosis to help reduce stigma associated with the disease and to maintain control over his own life story.