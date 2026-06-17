R.I.P. Daveigh Chase, from Lilo & Stitch and The Ring From 2000 to 2010, Chase starred in influential horror films, Studio Ghibli translations, and as the voice of one of Disney's major animated films.

Daveigh Chase has died. An actor and voice performer whose most prominent work happened when she was still a teenager, Chase spent the period from 2001 to 2010 starring in a pretty staggering run of films: Influential horror movies, Studio Ghibli translations, and—courtesy of her titular role in the Lilo & Stitch franchise—as the voice of a major Disney animated film. Her death, from meningitis and a blood infection, was reported by TMZ on Wednesday. Chase was 35.

Born in Nevada, Chase began working in Hollywood when she was just 8 years old, appearing in a small part in an episode of Sabrina The Teenaged Witch. In the early 2000s, she then rolled from a prominent guest star part on an episode of ER that helped introduce her to national audiences into her first film role: As younger sister (and committed Sparkle Motion member) Samantha Darko in Richard Kelly’s cult sci-fi favorite Donnie Darko. (Chase would later reprise the role for 2009 sequel S. Darko, a film that both Kelly, and fans of the original, disavowed.)