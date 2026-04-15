David Ellison to throw special little dinner in honor of the president
President Trump will meet with the Paramount chief for a meal a few days ahead of the White House Correspondents' Dinner.Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
When he’s not busy depicting himself as Jesus or misremembering when Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, Donald Trump loves going to dinner with people who love sucking up to him. One of the most prolific suckers-up has to be David Ellison, who is once again in the position of needing Trump’s Justice Department to approve a megamerger that basically no one outside of the highest offices in Paramount or the government would like to see happen. So, what do you do to get President Trump on your side? Throw a dinner and make up an award.
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