David Ellison to throw special little dinner in honor of the president

When he’s not busy depicting himself as Jesus or misremembering when Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, Donald Trump loves going to dinner with people who love sucking up to him. One of the most prolific suckers-up has to be David Ellison, who is once again in the position of needing Trump’s Justice Department to approve a megamerger that basically no one outside of the highest offices in Paramount or the government would like to see happen. So, what do you do to get President Trump on your side? Throw a dinner and make up an award.

According to Variety, Ellison will hold an invitation-only dinner “honoring” Trump next week in the lead-up to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The dinner will be held at the “Donald J. Trump Institute Of Peace,” which until a few months ago was known as the United States Institute Of Peace. Ellison was expected to be in Washington today to testify in a hearing about the potential Paramount-WBD merger, but was unable to make it due to the death of a family member.

Another less-than-fun fact that Variety highlights in its reporting is that CBS News invited Pete Hegseth and Stephen Miller as its guests for the WHCD, which was first reported last week by Breaker. That event takes place on April 25, and will feature magician and mentalist Oz Pearlman. This is the first time that Trump is expected to attend the event.