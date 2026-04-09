Watchdog recommends David Zaslav not receive a near-billion-dollar payday from Hollywood consolidation
For his part in failing to reduce WBD's debt before selling to Paramount, WBD CEO David Zaslav is hoping for a $886 million payment package.Screenshot: YouTube
Aside from a couple of key billionaires, the Saudi royal family, and top brass on the verge of a comfortable retirement, few are happy with Paramount’s takeover of Warner Bros. Studios. The sale, which will further David Ellison’s—and by proxy, the Trump administration’s—near-complete control over American mainstream media, will also put thousands out of work in an industry hemorrhaging jobs. All told, the further consolidation of Hollywood is bad for local Angelenos, American consumers, and pretty much anyone who works in or around the entertainment industry. But one guy it’s very, very good for is David Zaslav, the extremely popular CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, who spent the last four years stripping the copper from the back lot’s soundstages to reduce the company’s $32 billion debt. Though he failed to reduce the debt, the Paramount sale provided an ejector seat and a golden parachute for the CEO. Simply owning the valuable I.P. and, presumably, a news network as influential as CNN was enough for Ellison, who, with the help of his very wealthy father and a handful of Middle East sovereign wealth funds, bought the company for a staggering $110 billion. Going into debt to buy debt is the American way.