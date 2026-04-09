Watchdog recommends David Zaslav not receive a near-billion-dollar payday from Hollywood consolidation

Aside from a couple of key billionaires, the Saudi royal family, and top brass on the verge of a comfortable retirement, few are happy with Paramount’s takeover of Warner Bros. Studios. The sale, which will further David Ellison’s—and by proxy, the Trump administration’s—near-complete control over American mainstream media, will also put thousands out of work in an industry hemorrhaging jobs. All told, the further consolidation of Hollywood is bad for local Angelenos, American consumers, and pretty much anyone who works in or around the entertainment industry. But one guy it’s very, very good for is David Zaslav, the extremely popular CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, who spent the last four years stripping the copper from the back lot’s soundstages to reduce the company’s $32 billion debt. Though he failed to reduce the debt, the Paramount sale provided an ejector seat and a golden parachute for the CEO. Simply owning the valuable I.P. and, presumably, a news network as influential as CNN was enough for Ellison, who, with the help of his very wealthy father and a handful of Middle East sovereign wealth funds, bought the company for a staggering $110 billion. Going into debt to buy debt is the American way.

But regardless of all this, Zaslav stands to make a fortune on the sale, to the tune of $886 million. Not bad for a guy whose big idea was canceling a couple of finished movies for a tax write-off. However, surprisingly, not everyone thinks that he’s entitled to such a payment, namely, the Institutional Shareholder Services. Founded in 1985, the ISS is an influential private proxy advisory firm for shareholders, helping them make decisions that won’t trigger fraud litigation. The ISS approved the sale to Paramount, which it determined was the result of a “competitive sales process and public bidding war” between Netflix and Paramount, and believes the outlandish pay to other executives is A-okay. It’s Zaslav, who would receive “one of the highest golden parachute estimates ever observed,” the group finds “problematic.”

In a report (via The Hollywood Reporter), the ISS is objecting to the “excise tax gross-up” that the WBD board approved last month. “Excise tax gross-ups represent an extraordinary cost that are inconsistent with common market practice, and most companies have eliminated such entitlements as a matter of good governance,” the ISS wrote in its recommendation.

The gross-up would provide Zaslav with payment in full, with Paramount being responsible for the taxes on such a payday. That would amount to $335.4 million, in addition, The Wrap writes, to a “single trigger vesting acceleration” for a majority of the package’s equity awards. And as soon as Paramount’s new WBD CEO takes over, Zaslav would get paid out. The ISS calls this “not a best practice.” However, the gross-up will decline “significantly” over time. If the deal closes in 2027, Zaslav will receive no tax reimbursement.