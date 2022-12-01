Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit And Glamor Of An Icon by Kate Andersen Brower (December 6, Harper)

Plenty of books have been written about the indigo-eyed screen goddess, but this is the first authorized biography of Elizabeth Taylor. It arrives with the support and blessing of Taylor’s estate, but that’s not to say the ugly dings and scuffs of Taylor’s life have been buffed out. Journalist Kate Anderson Brower (who covered the Obama White House) brings a reporter’s thoroughness to Taylor’s life, tapping interviews with Taylor’s children and friends as well as the estate’s archive for new material including letters, transcripts, and even excerpts from an unpublished biography Taylor’s mother wrote about her daughter. You might not think you’ll be drawn into the story when so much of it seems to already have been told, but not unlike one of Taylor’s performances, Brower’s book captures your attention and won’t let go.