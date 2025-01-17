Dulcé Sloan says goodnight to The Daily Show Sloan was a correspondent for seven years.

The Daily Show is losing another correspondent. Dulcé Sloan is leaving the Jon Stewart-hosted political satire after seven years, Deadline reports. Her last episode aired in December.

The outlet specifies that the split was amicable. Sloan’s contract was up and she had already relocated from New York (where The Daily Show is filmed) to L.A. to focus on stand-up and acting. She currently has a new special and tour in the works, in addition to her voice work on Fox’s animated series The Great North.

“There is work that I’ve done over the past seven years with The Daily Show that I couldn’t be prouder of,” Sloan in a statement. “I collaborated with some incredibly talented people who I look forward to continuing to work with. I know our paths will continue to cross. I am now free to pursue my dream job of being a live action Klingon on Star Trek.” (She’s really serious about that, by the way. The actor got to voice a Klingon for Star Trek: Lower Decks in 2024, but, as she told People last February, “It’s not me sitting in makeup at four in the morning where they put peanut butter on my forehead…that’s my dream job.”)

Sloan is an “exceptional comedic force,” a spokesperson for The Daily Show added. “We are thankful for her hilarious seven year run on The Daily Show. We wish her the best and look forward to watching her next chapter.”

Sloan follows the lead of Roy Wood Jr., who left the show after eight years in 2023. He’s done pretty well for himself with his newfound free time. Wood has a new special, Lonely Flowers, out on Hulu, and was announced yesterday as a co-host of the WGA Awards in New York City. “It’s an honor to return to host this celebration of the people who truly are the red blood cells of this industry. We will plan a wonderful evening and eagerly await notes from the studio executives,” Wood said of the gig. The ceremony, honoring the best in film, television, and radio writing, takes place February 15.

You can check out some of Sloan’s Daily Show highlights below.