Nation's parents release weary sigh as Dwayne Johnson utters words Moana 3

Sending a chill down the spines of parents everywhere, Dwayne Johnson says the Moana series is set to go even farther

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 2, 2026 | 4:29pm
Courtesy of Disney
News News Moana
Nation's parents release weary sigh as Dwayne Johnson utters words Moana 3

Further burdening parents already dreading the two hours they’ll spend with a live-action remake of Moana this summer, Dwayne Johnson has opened a portal of soon-to-be-acquired wealth by uttering the words Moana 3. Per Variety, Johnson, who reprised the role of Maui in Moana 2 and the upcoming remake, claimed Disney will make another animated Moana at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro today. “Yes, we have talked about Moana 3, yes,” Johnson said, as if he were totally unaware of how many fucking times parents were forced to use “How Far I’ll Go” to quell a meltdown at Walmart. However, he ceded attention to this summer’s live-action Moana, saying, “We’ll let that come out first” before writers Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller “pen Moana 3.”

No one needs a guy who has learned to keep his politics to himself to tell us that Disney plans on keeping the Moana raft afloat for as long as possible. In 2024, the studio Frankensteined a six-episode Disney+ series into Moana 2, which grossed $1.059 billion. They followed it with this live-action remake, expressing their confidence in the picture’s success by pouring tens of dollars into Johnson’s wig. 

Moana (2026) opens July 10.

 
Join the discussion...
Keep scrolling for more great stories.
 
 
 