Nation's parents release weary sigh as Dwayne Johnson utters words Moana 3 Sending a chill down the spines of parents everywhere, Dwayne Johnson says the Moana series is set to go even farther

Further burdening parents already dreading the two hours they’ll spend with a live-action remake of Moana this summer, Dwayne Johnson has opened a portal of soon-to-be-acquired wealth by uttering the words Moana 3. Per Variety, Johnson, who reprised the role of Maui in Moana 2 and the upcoming remake, claimed Disney will make another animated Moana at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro today. “Yes, we have talked about Moana 3, yes,” Johnson said, as if he were totally unaware of how many fucking times parents were forced to use “How Far I’ll Go” to quell a meltdown at Walmart. However, he ceded attention to this summer’s live-action Moana, saying, “We’ll let that come out first” before writers Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller “pen Moana 3.”