Emily In Paris is getting another season, obviously Emily In Paris, starring Lily Collins, Ashley Park, and Lucas Bravo, will return to Netflix for a fifth season

Other Netflix series may struggle to make it past the second season, but not Emily In Paris. The frothy romantic comedy series starring Lily Collins just concluded its fourth season, in which Emily (at least temporarily) relocated iconic European cities to check out Rome for a while. And wouldn’t you know: “There’s no place like Rome,” Netflix posted on social media on Monday. The sentiment was accompanied by a photo of Collins sipping a cup of coffee with the number five emblazoned on the bottom. (That’s that Emily espresso!) In other words, as the streamer declared, “Emily in Paris is coming back for SEASON 5!”

The fourth season of Emily In Paris (which was annoyingly split into two parts, as is Netflix’s wont) debuted at number one on the Netflix Global Top 10 with 19.9 million views in its first four days, according to the streamer, and has stayed in the chart for four consecutive weeks (via Variety). The series comes from Darren Starr (Sex And The City), and also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and William Abadie.

Emily In Paris follows ingénue marketing expert Emily as her American optimism (and ignorance) wears down her coworkers. The fourth season offered more of the same that we’ve come to expect from the show, but the second part of the season actually broadened Emily’s horizons by sending her out of the city and introducing a new Italian love interest (Eugenio Franceschini). By Emily In Paris standards, the fourth season offered something of an evolution, as The A.V. Club‘s Saloni Gajjar wrote in her review: “Nothing is too drastic, but the script takes small steps to evolve and the show lands slightly better than it ever has because of this risk-taking, if that’s what we very generously want to call it.” She added that Collins stepped up her performance to aid “a surprising final act that hopes to shift the predictable status quo Emily In Paris thrives on.” You can read the full review here.