Evan Rachel Wood says she wasn't asked back for Practical Magic 2

The currently planned sequel to 1998 cult classic Practical Magic hasn’t been shy about trafficking in fan nostalgia and affection to brew up excitement: Stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman were announced as soon as Warner Bros. confirmed the movie was coming out, and just this week Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing were revealed to both be coming back to the film as the aunts of the film’s two starring witch-siblings. But one of the stars of the original film won’t be back, despite having offered up her services, as Evan Rachel Wood has confirmed she hasn’t been asked back for the sequel.

Westworld star Wood played the daughter of Sandra Bullock’s character in Griffin Dunne’s original film, appearing alongside fellow kid actor Alexandra Artrip. (Who appears to have retired from acting in the immediate aftermath of the movie.) Saying she gets asked about the film “a lot,” Wood hopped on her Instagram Stories to address the questions. “I am getting asked about this a lot, so I’ll just clear it up now; I was not asked to come back and be in the #PracticalMagic sequel. I offered my services,” Wood asserts, “Even if it was one scene or one line.” But, she was told, “They are re-casting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters.”

Wood’s role in the original Practical Magic came as part of a long and prolific career as a child actor; she was 11 when the film arrived in theaters. Her most recent, non-Westworld acting gigs including 2023 cheerleading drama Backspot, as well as a prominent role as Madonna in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

