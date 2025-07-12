Evan Rachel Wood says she wasn't asked back for Practical Magic 2
Wood, who was 11 when she co-starred in the 1998 cult classic, says her part as the daughter of Sandra Bullock's Sally has been re-cast.Evan Rachel Wood, Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The currently planned sequel to 1998 cult classic Practical Magic hasn’t been shy about trafficking in fan nostalgia and affection to brew up excitement: Stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman were announced as soon as Warner Bros. confirmed the movie was coming out, and just this week Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing were revealed to both be coming back to the film as the aunts of the film’s two starring witch-siblings. But one of the stars of the original film won’t be back, despite having offered up her services, as Evan Rachel Wood has confirmed she hasn’t been asked back for the sequel.