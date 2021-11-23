The last time we gathered to do a Marvel TV ranking, Netflix was shuttering its Hell’s Kitchen-based crime-fighting operations, leaving only ABC’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. to rep for small-screen superheroes. A lot’s changed in the last three years—the birth of Disney Plus has led to the creation of a new part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one with a much more direct connection to the big-screen heroics that have held audiences in thrall since 2008.



Now, instead of Avengers-adjacent stories, we have Avengers (and a former antagonist) saving the world—or just themselves—one episode at a time. And there’s no real lag between new outings; as we were putting together this ranking of Marvel TV shows across platforms, Hulu’s animated Hit-Monkey premiered, with Hawkeye waiting in the wings. But those heroes will have to wait (at least until the New Year) to see where they land on our list. Here, The A.V. Club ranks the 19 Marvel TV shows that have premiered since 2013, across multiple platforms and networks, from worst to best. Let the non-superpowered fighting commence.