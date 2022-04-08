We’re not statisticians by any means (wait, what do those do again?), but by our count, Netflix adds approximately a billion titles every month. That’s a lot of shows to sift through. So we got our TV-addled brains together to highlight a few shows that are coming (or going) each month, not to mention a bunch of series we just genuinely love on the streamer (premiere timings be damned) in one handy list.



Speaking of timing: Earlier this week, Netflix dropped the most recent season of Better Call Saul. (That series returns to its official home, AMC, with the first half of season six on April 18.) On the docket later this month on the streaming behemoth are the second half of the last season of Ozark (April 29) and the sophomore batch of Russian Doll (April 20).

Beyond that, we’ve highlighted our favorite original series on the streamer (Sense8, BoJack Horseman), classics (Arrested Development, Friday Night Lights), essential docuseries (The Last Dance, Wild Wild Country), and more.

This list is in alphabetical order. It was last updated on April 8, 2022. It will update monthly.