Animated Everybody Still Hates Chris trailer gives us a new reason to hate Chris The animated reboot of Everybody Hates Chris proves, yup, people still hate this kid

Do people still hate Chris? It’s a question Comedy Central is looking to answer with its animated reboot of the Chris Rock-narrated sitcom Everybody Hates Chris. Cleverly titled Everybody Still Hates Chris, the new trailer reveals a wackier, more absurd version of the original series—this time in cartoon form! They’re also getting the gang back together.

In addition to Rock’s narration, Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold are returning to Bed-Stuy to run the household—well, their voices are returning. Since Tyler James Williams is too old to voice Chris, Tim Johnson Jr. will step in as the titular boy everybody hates. Ozioma Akagha voices Chris’ little sister, Tonya, Terrence Little Gardenhigh plays his brother Drew, and Gunnar Sizemore takes over as Chris’ friend Drew.

Everybody Still Hates Chris overcompensates on the guest star front, though. Tisha Campbell, Bell Biv Devoe, Ayo Edebiri, Busta Rhymes, Rickey Smiley, Sam Richardson, and, yes, even Sally Jessy Raphael will have an opportunity to share how much everybody still hates Chris. How can we hate Chris with that much star power?

Everybody Hates Chris ran for four seasons on UPN and later The CW. The series’ 88 episodes have proven surprisingly strong in reruns, with the series still airing regularly on television since it ended in 2009.

Everybody Still Hates Chris premieres on Wednesday, September 25 at 10 p.m.