Reflect on one of the most famous movie failures of all time with Boorman And The Devil trailer
Exorcist II: The Heretic director John Boorman looks back on that famous debacle in a new documentary.
Exorcist II: The Heretic is regularly cited as a terrible sequel, its failures somehow put into even sharper relief by all the other bad movies in the Exorcist franchise released after William Friedkin’s powerful original. And yet, as The A.V. Club‘s Nathan Rabin put it, “A flop the magnitude of Exorcist II: The Heretic would kill most franchises, but the series survived to flop again,” so John Boorman’s 1977 follow-up has also proven to be an interesting lens to look at cinematic failures more broadly. Director David Kittredge now embarks on a deep dive into what went wrong in the new documentary Boorman And The Devil.
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