Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire

Comic Con EXCLUSIVE Trailer | Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire | New Series Oct 2 on AMC

Premiere date: October 2, AMC

Interview With The Vampire—both Anne Rice’s novel and the 1994 film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise—is a genre classic, so you’d be forgiven for being skeptical about what another adaptation can bring to the table. However, AMC has gotten ahead of that question by laying all its cards on the table: as panel host Damian Holbrook explained at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, AMC’s upcoming show is taking the queer subtext of the novel and film and making it text. The relationship between Lestat (Sam Reid) and Louis (Jacob Anderson) is explicitly sexual, as Louis confirms in a teaser trailer: “[Lestat] was my mentor, my lover, and my maker,” he says. To some extent, the change is necessary—there’s no way the show could have escaped accusations of queerbaiting if it left the nature of Lestat and Louis’ relationship ambiguous—but it’s a welcome one nonetheless.