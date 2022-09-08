Amazon and HBO have done everything in their power to make sure all eyes are on them for the fall 2022 TV season, what with The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power or House Of The Dragon battling it out for mindshare and viewers. But there’s plenty of other excellent, innovative work being done in the fantasy realm on TV this season. Which is where this rundown comes in.
In a unique cultural moment, fall TV is stacked with promising new series, like Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and The Winchesters. There are also some exciting returning shows, including Fate: The Winx Saga, Good Omens, and His Dark Materials. Perhaps the most wonderful thing is that these shows all co-exist at the same time. Here then is a look at every fantasy TV series (besides The Rings Of Power and House Of The Dragon) you need to know about this season.