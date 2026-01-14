Flea is going solo, and he’s bringing his jazz roots with him

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist announces his debut solo album, featuring Thom Yorke, Nick Cave, and a return to his first love: the trumpet.

By Casey Epstein-Gross  |  January 14, 2026 | 3:00pm
Photo by Gus Van Sant
Music News
For someone who’s spent nearly half a century anchoring one of the loudest bands on the planet, Flea has taken his time getting around to a proper solo album. That wait ends March 27, when he releases Honora, his first full-length record under his own name—and a sharp left turn away from funk-punk bombast toward jazz, trumpet, and intimate ensemble playing.

Flea’s going back to his roots for this one. Before he ever picked up the bass, he played the trumpet. His first memory of music is the very one that kindled his love for jazz: “It was the greatest thing I ever saw,” he said, recalling family friends playing together in his home. “The wildness, warmth and awe of it. Straight Bebop. Boom. I knew there were higher things on this earth, way above the pettiness that had left me disheartened. The holy trifecta of my life, music, sports and nature was complete.”

As the Red Hot Chili Peppers grew in popularity, Flea found himself playing the trumpet less and less, but that doesn’t mean he stopped thinking about it; he even told a friend back in 1991, “I want to make an instrumental record with deep hypnotic grooves, trippy melodies layered on top, meditations on a groove.” But as he realized recently, he’s nearing his 60s—so if not now, when?

Hence the creation of Honora, which was named after a member of Flea’s family and composed and arranged entirely by Flea, who plays trumpet and bass across the album’s 10 tracks. The sessions brought together an eclectic ensemble spanning modern jazz and experimental rock, including guitarist Jeff Parker, bassist Anna Butterss, drummer Deantoni Parks, and guest vocalists Yorke and Nick Cave. Additional contributions come from Mauro Refosco and Nate Walcott. The album mixes original compositions with reworked songs by the likes of George Clinton, Jimmy Webb, Frank Ocean, and Ann Ronell, reflecting Flea’s long-held ambition to make an instrumental-forward record rooted in groove, improvisation, and atmosphere.

Out now is “Traffic Lights,” a loose-limbed, groove-heavy track co-written with Thom Yorke and saxophonist Josh Johnson. Yorke also appears on the song, marking another chapter in the longtime collaborators’ post-Atoms for Peace creative shorthand. The track arrives with an animated video by nespy5euro and follows December’s instrumental opener “A Plea.”

Flea will take Honora on the road this spring with a compact run of shows, kicking off May 7 in Chicago and winding through North America and Europe before closing May 28 in Paris. The run comes amid continued activity from Red Hot Chili Peppers, who released two albums in 2022, underscoring Flea’s parallel creative paths rather than a departure from his longtime band.

Honora is out March 27 via Nonesuch Records.

Watch the music video for “Traffic Lights” and check out the artwork and tracklist for Honora below.

Honora album cover Flea

Honora Tracklist

Golden Wingship
A Plea
Traffic Lights
Frailed
Morning Cry
Maggot Brain
Wichita Lineman
Thinkin Bout You
Willow Weep for Me
Free As I Want to Be

