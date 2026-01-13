George Clooney says there is no reason to be cruel to Paul Dano
The Jay Kelly star stood up for the actors that Quentin Tarantino mocked last month.Screenshot: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube
George Clooney is once again a little irritated with Quentin Tarantino. The Jay Kelly star has joined the chorus of actors standing in solidarity with Paul Dano, Matthew Lillard, and Owen Wilson after the Pulp Fiction director said the three of them were among the “weakest” actors working. Clooney doesn’t think Tarantino’s comments were appropriate; in fact, he thinks they’re cruel.