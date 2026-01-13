George Clooney says there is no reason to be cruel to Paul Dano

George Clooney is once again a little irritated with Quentin Tarantino. The Jay Kelly star has joined the chorus of actors standing in solidarity with Paul Dano, Matthew Lillard, and Owen Wilson after the Pulp Fiction director said the three of them were among the “weakest” actors working. Clooney doesn’t think Tarantino’s comments were appropriate; in fact, he thinks they’re cruel.

“By the way, Paul Dano and Owen Wilson and Matthew Lillard, I would be honored to work with those actors. Honored,” Clooney said at AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards on January 10, according to Variety. He was accepting an award for Jay Kelly, which he says was “made by people who love actors — that’s an important part. People I’ve known most of my life… actually, most of them are actors. I have a great affinity [for them], and I don’t enjoy watching people be cruel.” Clooney continued, “We are living in a time of cruelty. We don’t need to be adding to it.”

Tarantino’s comments came during his appearance on the Bret Easton Ellis podcast last month. The director shared his favorite films of the 21st century so far, and included both There Will Be Blood and Midnight In Paris on the list, despite disliking two of the major players in those films. “The flaw is Paul Dano,” he said of There Will Be Blood. “Obviously, it’s supposed to be a two-hander, but it’s also drastically obvious that it’s not a two-hander. [Dano] is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister… The weakest fucking actor in SAG.” He also listed Wilson as an actor that he “really can’t stand.”