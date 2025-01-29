George R.R. Martin blogs approval of Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, seemingly confirms season two The new Game Of Thrones spin-off is done, and George R.R. Martin warns people not to expect dragons, huge battles or White Walkers.

Taking a break from writing The Winds Of The Winter, George R.R. Martin binged all six episodes of HBO’s latest Game Of Thrones prequel, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. Thankfully, he liked it more than the last season of House Of The Dragon. On his LiveJournal, Martin praisede Seven Kingdoms without reservation but warned fans that this would be a different kind of show from previous Song Of Ice And Fire adaptations. “Viewers looking for action, and more action, and only action” may want to look elsewhere. Martin teases a “huge fight scene” as “exciting as anyone could ask for,” but there are no dragons, huge battles, or White Walkers, which is just as well. Rather, Seven Kingdoms is a “character piece,” focusing on “duty and honor, on chivalry and all it means.”

The show, an adaptation of The Hedge Knight, the first novella telling the adventures of Dunk and Egg, is “as faithful an adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredibly reasonable I am on that particular subject).” He says the cast “are terrific,” especially Peter Claffey (who plays Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg), who are “just incredible.” Martin also teased, “Wait until you guys meet the Laughing Storm. And Tanselle Too-Tall.” Martin says he’s told the show will debut “late this year” but could not say when. “Maybe in the fall,” he wrote.

However, according to Martin, they’re already moving on to season two. “Meanwhile, we’ll be moving on to “The Sworn Sword,” the second tale of Dunk & Egg. And once I finish THE WINDS OF WINTER, I will need to get hopping on “The Village Hero,” and all the other tales that await the lads. Don’t worry, I am sure you folks will remind me.”

That’s our George, who always gives himself a new assignment before finishing Winds Of Winter.