Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren to star in Guy Ritchie's next series The Paramount+ with Showtime show will focus on "two warring families."

Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren have found themselves in a Romeo And Juliet-type situation for Guy Ritchie‘s next series. By that, we mean the years-long family feud aspect, not the doomed love story, but we really don’t have many details yet. Anything could happen.

A Paramount+ with Showtime press release simply refers to the upcoming series as New Guy Ritchie Project, but Deadline reports that its working title is The Associate. Per its logline, the series will follow “two warring families based in London whose enterprises stretch all corners of the globe and the fiercely loyal “fixer” charged with protecting one of them at all costs.” Brosnan is set to play Conrad Harrigan, the head of the Irish crime family, while Mirren will play Maeve Harrigan, Conrad’s wife and the family matriarch. Hardy will step into the shoes of Harry Da Souza, a “professional conciliator” hired by the Harrigan family.

“Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren are masters at their craft and we are honored to have them lead the cast for Guy Richie’s new global, original series,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO of SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios in a statement. “Guy, Jez Butterworth and Ronan Bennett’s creative prowess, coupled with these gifted actors, is the perfect recipe for what we believe will be the next brand defining series for Showtime on Paramount+.”

Don’t let all that corporate lingo distract you from the fact that the series is an exciting new addition to Paramount+’s slate. It will see Tom Hardy reunite with the The Gentlemen director for the first time since 2008’s RocknRolla. It also brings Mirren and Brosnan back together after a very short hiatus. The two wrapped filming for Netflix’s The Thursday Murder Club early last month.

As for Ritchie, he’s been busy with his The Gentlemen TV show, which The A.V. Club mostly enjoyed, and his film The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which we did not. We’ll see where The Associate/New Guy Ritchie project falls on that scale whenever it premieres.