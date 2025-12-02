Great Job, Internet!: HBO Max's remastered Mad Men reveals too much
Vomit hose guy is the unexpected breakout star of HBO Max's Mad Men acquisition.Screenshot: HBO Max
It’s convenient when a beloved, hard-to-access TV show is added in its entirety to a streaming library. Think of how excited we all were when every season of The Simpsons was added to Disney+ in 2019, making the whole show accessible. Think of how confused we then were when we realized that Disney+ uses a different aspect ratio than Fox did back in the 90s, leaving some sight gags neutered. Yesterday, HBO Max uploaded the entirety of Mad Men, which was exciting and confusing for a different reason: Instead of cropping jokes out of the frame, an error somewhere in the process has revealed far too much.