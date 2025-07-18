House Republicans send $1.1 billion in PBS, NPR cuts to Trump's desk
"This vote is an unwarranted dismantling of beloved local civic institutions, and an act of Congress that disregards the public will," NPR CEO Katherine Maher said.Image: NPR and PBS logos
Well, Donald Trump’s threats worked. The House of Representatives has officially approved the president’s plan to cut $9 billion in previously allocated funds, including $1.1 billion for public broadcasters like NPR and PBS and about $7 billion in foreign aid, NPR (still doing the work) reports. The vote was delayed for hours amid Republican disagreements about other legislation, per The Guardian, but eventually went through with a 216 to 213 majority. All but two Republicans—representatives Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania and Mike Turner from Ohio—voted in favor. The rescissions bill now goes to Trump for his signature, and we can guess how that’s going to go.