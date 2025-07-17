Invincible's officially getting a fifth season, and a lil' Matthew Rhys

Shockingly grim animated comic book mayhem will continue apace for years to come, apparently, as Prime Video announced this morning that it’s renewed Invincible for a fifth season. Fifth, with a five, despite the fact that the series only wrapped up its third season a few months ago: The Amazon-backed streaming service is clearly feeling confident enough in the superhero show’s prospects that it’s slammed the renew button a full year before the show’s fourth season is scheduled to air.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To announce the good news, the show opted out of an animated promo in favor of showing its cast recording said fifth season, starting with an appropriately salty “Season fucking five!” from star Walton Goggins. The video flips through pretty much the show’s entire (surviving) cast. (R.I.P. Jason Mantzoukas’ Rex Splode.) That includes Steven Yeun, Gillian Jacobs, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, and many more. (Fans of the series will note, for instance, the return of Clancy Brown, who co-starred in the first season, and whose character, a demon detective named Damien Darkblood, popped back up right at the end of season 3.) And if you need a new infusion of star power, stay tuned for the ending of the video, revealing that Matthew Rhys has joined the series in an as-yet-unrevealed role.

Prime Video announced the renewal along with the usual trove of accolades, including asserting that the show’s third season—in which Yeun’s still mostly heroic Mark Grayson was forced to deal with time travelers, evil alternate universe versions of himself, and the perils of small business ownership—was its most-watched season of animation to date. The series is executive produced by original comics creator Robert Kirkman, alongside Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who’ve really adapted well to this whole “comic book characters who periodically make people’s heads or torsos explode” niche. Invincible‘s fourth season is expected to debut some time in 2026.