Invincible's officially getting a fifth season, and a lil' Matthew Rhys
With its fourth season still a year out from its Prime Video debut, the superhero series has already been renewed for a fifth.Image: Prime Video
Shockingly grim animated comic book mayhem will continue apace for years to come, apparently, as Prime Video announced this morning that it’s renewed Invincible for a fifth season. Fifth, with a five, despite the fact that the series only wrapped up its third season a few months ago: The Amazon-backed streaming service is clearly feeling confident enough in the superhero show’s prospects that it’s slammed the renew button a full year before the show’s fourth season is scheduled to air.