Happy July 4th: Let's watch John Oliver straight-up murder a dude on General Hospital Have you ever wanted to watch John Oliver fly in on a helicopter, murder a guy, and then tell you "Everything's going to be okay"? Great news!

Entering a new character into a cinematic canon that previously contained dudes like Dick Pants, Professor Ian Duncan, and, in his own words, “Worse Zazu,” John Oliver made his debut on General Hospital today, allowing us all to revel in the patriotic pleasures of watching the host of Last Week Tonight just straight-up murder a dude.

Oliver has apparently been sniffing around for a GH role for a while now, inspired in part by learning that TV personality Stephan A. Smith has been moonlighting on the series for a decade at this point as “Brick,” a former spy and security consultant. Oliver has, dare we say it, one-upped him: Cast as the mysterious “Z,” he arrived at the climax of the long-running soap’s Thursday installment in a helicopter, flanked by soldiers, and then shot a guy without saying a word. He then approached Eden McCoy’s wounded character, stared dead into the camera, and delivered a soothing “Everything’s going to be okay.” It’s a good entrance, honestly, provided your brain isn’t too busy screaming “What the hell are you doing, John Oliver?”