Happy July 4th: Let's watch John Oliver straight-up murder a dude on General Hospital

Have you ever wanted to watch John Oliver fly in on a helicopter, murder a guy, and then tell you "Everything's going to be okay"? Great news!

By William Hughes  |  July 2, 2026 | 6:51pm
John Oliver on General Hospital, Screenshot: YouTube
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Happy July 4th: Let's watch John Oliver straight-up murder a dude on General Hospital

Entering a new character into a cinematic canon that previously contained dudes like Dick Pants, Professor Ian Duncan, and, in his own words, “Worse Zazu,” John Oliver made his debut on General Hospital today, allowing us all to revel in the patriotic pleasures of watching the host of Last Week Tonight just straight-up murder a dude.

Oliver has apparently been sniffing around for a GH role for a while now, inspired in part by learning that TV personality Stephan A. Smith has been moonlighting on the series for a decade at this point as “Brick,” a former spy and security consultant. Oliver has, dare we say it, one-upped him: Cast as the mysterious “Z,” he arrived at the climax of the long-running soap’s Thursday installment in a helicopter, flanked by soldiers, and then shot a guy without saying a word. He then approached Eden McCoy’s wounded character, stared dead into the camera, and delivered a soothing “Everything’s going to be okay.” It’s a good entrance, honestly, provided your brain isn’t too busy screaming “What the hell are you doing, John Oliver?”

Per Variety, Oliver picked up praise from the show’s regular cast for, basically, being a professional and not a dick about this whole little lark: “He was perfect with his lines,” star Laura Wright said of Oliver’s three-episode run. “A lot of times people like to come on and make fun of what we do, and I’m not a big fan of that… So, I was so impressed with the writing that honored what he does well while also staying true to what we do, and how he showed up and delivered. It was incredible.” Oliver did poke a bit of fun at soap opera conventions in an attached interview—joking that he’d love to be murdered by his own twin brother—but also emphasized that he took seriously how much work and trust it took to bring him into the show’s wild universe in a way that made a working definition of sense.

Amazingly, this is not the only soap opera acting the former Love Guru star has on his docket right now: Variety reports that Oliver will appear in a similar small-run part on Days Of Our Lives in August.

 
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